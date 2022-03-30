Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

