Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.
Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.
