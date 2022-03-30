Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.