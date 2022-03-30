Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 23,615 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

