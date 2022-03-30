Financial Analysis: Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Abcam and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 0 0 2.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Abcam presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 721.92%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Risk & Volatility

Abcam has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abcam and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $401.06 million 10.69 $5.92 million N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 52.51 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -1.80

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It also develops IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

