Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Update

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,803,500 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 8,762,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,409.9 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Finnair Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FNNNF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

