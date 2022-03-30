Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 59,975 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 59,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $592,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,380,643 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $33,299,333.55.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $90,988.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90.
Shares of FTCV opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.39.
Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile (Get Rating)
FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
