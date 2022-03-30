Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 59,975 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 59,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $592,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,380,643 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $33,299,333.55.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $90,988.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of FTCV opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.