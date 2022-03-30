FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,470. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

