First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in March

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.40 during trading on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

