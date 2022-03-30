First Foundation Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,338,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

