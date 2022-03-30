First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10,375.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

AutoNation stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

