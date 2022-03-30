First Quadrant L P CA Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.18 and a 200-day moving average of $362.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

