First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

