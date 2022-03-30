First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,592,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.