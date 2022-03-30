First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.6% over the last three years.
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
