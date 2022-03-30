First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.24% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.
Shares of FUMB opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $20.26.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.