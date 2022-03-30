First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.24% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of FUMB opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

