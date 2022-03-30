Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.70 EPS.

FIVE traded down $10.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.44. 75,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,263. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.84.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Five Below by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Five Below by 794.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

