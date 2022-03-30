Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $1.93

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Flux has a market cap of $444.53 million and $90.29 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00004109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00093362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00103593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 230,071,205 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

