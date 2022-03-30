Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $138,300.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

