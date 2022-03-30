Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 62 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomo Etf (FOMO)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fomo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.