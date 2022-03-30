Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.96

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.96 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.76 ($1.48), with a volume of 478491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.44).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.85. The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £683.15 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.
About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)
Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.
Further Reading
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.