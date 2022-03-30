ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

