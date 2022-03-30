Fort Henry Capital LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

