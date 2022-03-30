Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWP opened at $5.85 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

