Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
FRG stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.
Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
