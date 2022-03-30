Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

FRG stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

