Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

FC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:FC opened at $48.50 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $693.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

