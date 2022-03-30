Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 18,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 40,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000.

