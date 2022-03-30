FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $10.64

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.93. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $26,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

