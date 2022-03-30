Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,408 ($31.54) to GBX 1,855 ($24.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FRRDF stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.