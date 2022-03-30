Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,408 ($31.54) to GBX 1,855 ($24.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of FRRDF stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50.
Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
