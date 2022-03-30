Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,448,301 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

