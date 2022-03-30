Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,448,301 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.72.
A number of research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
