Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €46.00 by Berenberg Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.55) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.59 ($52.29).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €26.32 ($28.92) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.33. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

