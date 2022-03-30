Fullen Financial Group Acquires 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.06. 1,643,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,536,816. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

