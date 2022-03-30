Fullen Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 9.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after buying an additional 360,910 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 74,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,785. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

