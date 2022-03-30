Fullen Financial Group Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fullen Financial Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.17. 22,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,573. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.84 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average is $298.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.