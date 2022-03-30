Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $23.56 million and $1.41 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.12 or 0.07146193 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.61 or 0.99605902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

