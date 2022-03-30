FY2022 Earnings Forecast for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Resources Beer in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

CRHKY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of CRHKY opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

