FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SSE plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSEZY. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.
About SSE (Get Rating)
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
