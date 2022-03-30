FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SSE plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get SSE alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSEZY. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

About SSE (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.