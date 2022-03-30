FY2022 EPS Estimates for KB Home Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will earn $10.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

KB Home stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in KB Home by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.