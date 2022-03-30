FY2022 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.