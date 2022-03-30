FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Issued By KeyCorp

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exagen in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Exagen stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 36.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

