Gareth Robin Sykes Sells 15,000 Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at C$165,767.25.

OBE stock opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$905.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

