GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Shares of GEAGY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
