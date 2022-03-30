Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 301,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,849,446 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,657 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.