Gitcoin Price Hits $7.88 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00016699 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $111.84 million and $30.31 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003569 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036393 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00108384 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About Gitcoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Gitcoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
