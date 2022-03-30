Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $57.63

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.63, but opened at $55.72. Gitlab shares last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 860 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Cowen cut their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

