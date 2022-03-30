Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $586.88 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 6.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.