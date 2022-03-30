GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 476,255 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 4,695,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,231. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.