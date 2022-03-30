Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Financial Comparison

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

This table compares Global Self Storage and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.60 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 36.95%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 21.89% 5.14% 3.32% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.