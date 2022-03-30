Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,742. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,695,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000.

