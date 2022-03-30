GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $52.74. GMS shares last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GMS by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GMS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

