Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 28564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 356,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950. Insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,705 in the last 90 days.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

