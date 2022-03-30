Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 28564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 356,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950. Insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,705 in the last 90 days.

About Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

