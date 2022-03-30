GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.13

Shares of GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
