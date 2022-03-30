GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.13

Shares of GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliances, consumer electronic products, and general merchandise in the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its products online through self-operated and platform models. In addition, it is involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and property holding activities.

